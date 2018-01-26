(credit: CBS)
MALIBU (CBSLA) — Caitlyn Jenner will pay $800,000 to the family of a woman killed in a 2015 crash she was involved in along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.
The Feb. 7, 2015 crash killed 69-year-old Kim Howe when Jenner’s SUV crashed into two cars and pushed one into oncoming traffic.
A wrongful death lawsuit against Jenner was dismissed by Howe’s family in 2016.
Jenner was not charged in the crash, but sheriff’s investigators said she was driving at an unsafe speed. She blamed the paparazzi in a lawsuit, saying photographers were driving recklessly and tailgating her.