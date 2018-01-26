HOLLYWOOD HILLS (CBSLA) – Dozens of firefighters quickly knocked down a small brush fire which spread to a home in the Hollywood Hills Friday morning.
The fire broke out before 6:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of North Mt. Olympus Drive. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, crews responded to a one-half acre brush fire burning on a slope to find that that it had spread to a home, which was engulfed in flames.
About 92 firefighters battled the blaze both on the ground and in the air with water-dropping helicopters. It was knocked down just after 7 a.m., the fire department said. It did not spread to any other homes. Crews were aided by the lack of wind.
The home was vacant and there no injuries.
The cause of the fire and a financial estimate of the damage to the home remain under investigation.