LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Five Metro stations will be offline for months, inconveniencing thousands for a few weeks in order to make access to LAX more convenient long-term.
The following Green Line stations will remain closed until 3 a.m. April 7, so construction can begin on the project connecting that line to the new Crenshaw/LAX line, which is expected to be completed in fall of 2019: Aviation/LAX, Mariposa, El Segundo, Douglas and Redondo Beach.
According to Metro’s website, free bus shuttle service will be provided between Hawthorne/Lennox and Redondo Beach stations while the stations remain closed.
A map of shuttle routes is provided below.