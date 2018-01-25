LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An overnight search for a gunman who fired shots at police officers helping a shooting victim has ended with a suspect in custody.
Shots were reported at 8:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Third Avenue, near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, in Leimert Park, according to Los Angeles police spokesman Officer Tony Im.
When officers arrived, they were fired upon, but none of them were injured, Im said.
The wounded victim was taken to a hospital. His age and condition were not immediately available.
Officers set up a perimeter and conducted a search for the shooter that prompted the evacuation of some homes nearby.
The suspect was taken into custody, on a gurney, just before 6 a.m. No shots were fired by officers.
