SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) — A San Pedro man is lucky to be alive after a heavy, unknown object landed on his windshield.

Xavier Spero, 23, told CBS2 News he was driving southbound on Gaffey Street Wednesday around 11:30 p.m. As he went underneath the bridge at West Elberon Avenue, a large object came crashing down on his car.

“I was just like, ‘Whoa, what just happened?'” Spero said.

The impact sent the rear view mirror flying, hitting Spero in the face.

Once out of the vehicle, Spero said he didn’t see anyone on the bridge and couldn’t find the object that struck his car.

He said his phone was not working at the time, so he drove home and told his mother to call 911.

“As a mother, I was terrified. I didn’t even care about the car at all,” Spero’s mother said. “I was just grateful that he was alive.”

Los Angeles police told Spero the damage could have been a lot worse if he had been going downhill when he was hit.

LAPD said this is considered assault with a deadly weapon, and they are looking for witnesses to the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call LAPD’s Harbor Division at (310)726-7700.