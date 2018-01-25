TRABUCO CANYON (CBSLA) — A moderate earthquake rocked a wide swath of Southern California early Thursday morning.

A magnitude-4.1 earthquake centered just west of the 15 Freeway, between Lake Elsinore and Corona, struck at 2:09 a.m.

The quake was felt as far north as Santa Clarita and as far south as San Diego.

Its depth was about 6 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The shallow depth could be why mine worker Jesse Valdez thought it was initially a landslide.

“I felt the ground shake, a sound like an explosion, felt a rumble, and next thing I know everything was shaking all over the place,” Valdez said, as he ate breakfast at Corky’s Kitchen and Bakery in Rancho Cucamonga.

There were no immediate reports of damage, but hundreds of people who were jarred awake took to Twitter to discuss the earthquake.

The earthquake comes just two days after a magnitude-7.9 earthquake in the Gulf of Alaska triggered a tsunami warning for Alaska’s coastal communities, and tsunami watches all the way down to Southern California’s harbors.

