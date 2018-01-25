ANAHEIM (AP) — Adam Henrique scored a goal, added an assist and got the shootout winner as the Anaheim Ducks ended the Winnipeg Jets’ three-game winning streak with a 4-3 victory Thursday night.

Nick Ritchie and Ryan Kesler also had goals in regulation for Anaheim, which went 4-1 on its homestand.

Ducks goaltender John Gibson made 24 saves before he left the game with 6:40 left in the third period after Blake Wheeler lost an edge and hit into him. Ryan Miller didn’t face a shot on goal in place of Gibson, but stopped all five Jets shooters in the shootout.

Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck stopped 36 shots in the loss. Jack Roslovic scored his first career NHL goal to tie it at 3 in the third, and Patrick Laine and Brandon Tanev also had goals for the Jets.

The Ducks improved to 3-5 in shootouts this season, while the Jets fell to 2-2.

The Jets tied it at 3 when Roslovic fired a shot off a broken play around the Ducks’ net at the 6:19 mark of the third. This came quickly after Kesler’s goal at the 5:48 mark of the third put the Ducks ahead 3-2. Kesler fired a shot from a side angle to Hellebuyck that beat the netminder.

At the 2:25 mark of the second period, Winnipeg tied it at 2 when Ritchie turned the puck over at his own blue line, which led to Jacob Trouba and Tanev breaking in uncontested on Gibson. Trouba then fed the puck to Tanev, who buried the shot past Gibson.

Anaheim took a 2-1 lead 1:24 into the second period when Henrique’s shot deflected off Ritchie and past Hellebuyck.

Henrique has nine goals and 15 points in 25 games since being traded to Anaheim from New Jersey on Nov. 30.

NOTES: The Ducks gave away hats with beards attached in honor of forward Patrick Eaves, who has played in just two games this season because of Guillain-Barré syndrome. Eaves dropped the ceremonial first puck before the game. … Laine’s goal was his second in his last three games.

UP NEXT

Ducks: begin a five-game road trip after the All-Star break, starting in Boston on Jan. 30.

Jets: open a 10-game homestand on Jan. 30 against Tampa Bay.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)