(CBSLA) — National Frozen Foods Corporation is voluntarily recalling a variety of frozen green bean and vegetable products due to concerns of listeria contamination.
An announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the products “have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.”
The products were distributed in the following states: AK, AR, AZ, CA, CO, FL, ID, IL, KS, MI, MS, MT, ND, NE, NM, NV, OR, TN, TX, VA and WA.
Below is a list of recalled products:
|Brand Listed on Packaging
|Commodity
|Net Weight
|NFFC Item #
Customer #
|Lot Information / Code Printed On Packaging
|Bountiful Harvest Foundations
|Cut Green Beans
|30 LB.
|22486-11918
2229881
|17100903A02
|Bountiful Harvest Originals
|Cut Green Beans
|30 LB.
|22486-11908
2229871
|17100903A02
|Monarch
|Capri Blend
|20 LB.
|58108-00602
670229
|38511-7H11G3N
|Monarch
|Capri Blend
|20 LB.
|58108-00602
670229
|38511-7H11H3N
|NW Treasure
|Cut Green Beans
|30 LB.
|62406-90007
3828405
|17102603A02
|Simplot Classic
|Meadow Blend
|32 oz.
|71179-67166
|965AUG081705H
|Sysco Classic
|Cut Green Beans
|32 oz.
|74865-04977
1435197
|17102703A03
|Sysco Imperial
|Whole Green Beans
|32 oz.
|74865-24917
2101855
|17102703A03
|(No Brand Name)
|Cut Green Beans
|30 LB.
|15001-01070
|38627-7H28A3N
|(No Brand Name)
|Cut Green Beans
|30 LB.
|15001-01070
|38627-7H28B3N
|(No Brand Name)
|Cut Green Beans
|30 LB.
|15001-01070
|38627-7H28C3N
|(No Brand Name)
|Cut Green Beans
|30 LB.
|15001-01070
|38627-7H28D3N
|(No Brand Name)
|Cut Green Beans
|30 LB.
|15001-01070
|38627-7H28E3N
|Valamont*
|Cut Green Beans
|32 oz.
|72608-12082
|38474-7H08F3N
|Valamont
|Cut Green Beans
|20 LB.
|72608-12150
|38510-7H11F3N
|The World’s Harvest*
|Cut Green Beans
|32 oz.
|WRH99-FV021
|38475-7H08F3N
|The World’s Harvest*
|Cut Green Beans
|32oz.
|WRH99-FV021
|38475-7H08G3N