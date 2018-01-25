National Frozen Foods Corporation is voluntarily recalling a variety of frozen green bean and vegetable products due to concerns of listeria contamination.
(CBSLA) — National Frozen Foods Corporation is voluntarily recalling a variety of frozen green bean and vegetable products due to concerns of listeria contamination.

An announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the products “have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.”

The products were distributed in the following states: AK, AR, AZ, CA, CO, FL, ID, IL, KS, MI, MS, MT, ND, NE, NM, NV, OR, TN, TX, VA and WA.

Below is a list of recalled products:

 

Brand Listed on Packaging Commodity Net Weight NFFC Item #
Customer #		 Lot Information / Code Printed On Packaging
Bountiful Harvest Foundations Cut Green Beans 30 LB. 22486-11918
2229881		 17100903A02
Bountiful Harvest Originals Cut Green Beans 30 LB. 22486-11908
2229871		 17100903A02
Monarch Capri Blend 20 LB. 58108-00602
670229		 38511-7H11G3N
Monarch Capri Blend 20 LB. 58108-00602
670229		 38511-7H11H3N
NW Treasure Cut Green Beans 30 LB. 62406-90007
3828405		 17102603A02
Simplot Classic Meadow Blend 32 oz. 71179-67166 965AUG081705H
Sysco Classic Cut Green Beans 32 oz. 74865-04977
1435197		 17102703A03
Sysco Imperial Whole Green Beans 32 oz. 74865-24917
2101855		 17102703A03
(No Brand Name) Cut Green Beans 30 LB. 15001-01070 38627-7H28A3N
(No Brand Name) Cut Green Beans 30 LB. 15001-01070 38627-7H28B3N
(No Brand Name) Cut Green Beans 30 LB. 15001-01070 38627-7H28C3N
(No Brand Name) Cut Green Beans 30 LB. 15001-01070 38627-7H28D3N
(No Brand Name) Cut Green Beans 30 LB. 15001-01070 38627-7H28E3N
Valamont* Cut Green Beans 32 oz. 72608-12082 38474-7H08F3N
Valamont Cut Green Beans 20 LB. 72608-12150 38510-7H11F3N
The World’s Harvest* Cut Green Beans 32 oz. WRH99-FV021 38475-7H08F3N
The World’s Harvest* Cut Green Beans 32oz. WRH99-FV021 38475-7H08G3N
