BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) – A fire tore through a more than 90-year-old church Thursday morning in Boyle Heights.
The fire broke out at around 2 a.m. at the two-story Resurrection Catholic Church located at 3324 E. Opal St. Witnesses called 911 reporting heavy smoke coming from the church, which was built in 1923.
Los Angeles Fire Department crews arrived to find flames emanating from the right side of the first floor of the building. It took firefighters about 26 minutes to bring the blaze under control. The damage was mostly confined to the first floor.
The sanctuary was not damaged and crews were able to salvage the church’s sacred items. There were no injuries.
Investigators have ruled out arson as a cause, fire officials said. The fire is believed to have started in the candle room of the church. The House of Worship Task Force – which is made up of several law enforcement agencies — will work to determine the exact cause.
A financial estimate of the damage was not confirmed.