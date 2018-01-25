Filed Under:murrieta

MURRIETA (CBSLA) – A high school in the Riverside County city of Murrieta was placed on lockdown for a brief period Thursday morning following a fake bomb threat.

Sometime before 10:45 a.m., Murrieta Valley High was placed on lockdown while Murrieta police officers investigated a bomb threat against the school. Police called the threat “minor.”

The lockdown was lifted at around 10:50 a.m. when officers determined the threat was not credible, according to Karen Parris, a spokesperson for the Murrieta Valley Unified School District.

A suspect was being questioned in connection with the threat, Parris disclosed. It was unclear if the suspect was a student.

The exact nature of the threat was not confirmed.

