LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Shaquille O’Neal, who won three NBA titles with Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles, didn’t mince words when it comes to his thoughts on the Lakers.

CBS2’s Jim Hill caught up with Shaq Thursday at the NBA All-Star Edition Jersey Unveiling on the CBS Studio lot. He talks about the All Star Game being in L.A., the Lakers current state and his relationship with LA fans.

Shaq, who has had a home in L.A. since being traded, believes the Lakers can be great again. “I have nothing but love for the Lakers; you gotta trust Jeanie, trust Magic.’

However, Shaq, was blunt with what he thinks owner Jeanie Buss and Magic Johnson should do to make the Lakers winners again.

“I would keep Lopez, I would keep keep Randall, I would keep keep Kuzma, I would keep keep Clarkson, everybody else can go,” Shaq said. “like Kuzma, I really do.”

As far as the Lakers top draft pick Lonzo Ball, he’s not quite sold on him yet.

“He’s a pretty good player, but here at the Lakers organization, we remember prominent times. If guys aren’t playing at that level, then they don’t know what it’s like to be a Laker.”

Shaq says since Ball is a rookie, he’ll give him a pass but says it’s time for him to step it up.

“When they’re giving you the reigns, you gotta take over,” he said. “Here in L.A., we are used to seeing greatness.” Shaq says, adding one or two superstars to the young foursome he mentioned could do the trick

It’s unlikely Shaq would ever join the Lakers. He currently works as a TNT NBA analyst and is part owner of the Sacramento Kings.

“I give them my 2 cents every now and then, but if I’m not gonna do it 1,000 percent, I’m gonna keep quiet.”