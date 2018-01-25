LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Feel like you can’t do anything without your phone? A new study shows that one in three Americans are unable to sit down for a meal without using their smartphone.
A study conducted by Nutrisystem looked into the eating habits of 2,000 Americans and found that nearly 30 percent of the people surveyed claimed they keep their phone within reach during every meal.
What’s even more shocking – over 50 percent of the people surveyed went on to admit that their phones are present for the majority of their meals.
Meanwhile, a mere 17 percent of people studied claimed complete smartphone-independence, saying they never have their phone at the table.