WEST COVINA (CBSLA) – Call it the Great Animal Freedom March Of 2018.

Police early Thursday morning were notified of a herd of animals “led by a donkey” roaming the streets near West Covina.

covina2 One For The Books: Donkey, Sheep, Goats Escape Home, Wander Streets At Midnight

Police say this donkey was leading the animals in the midnight procession. (Photo courtesy West Covina PD)

The animals were seen near Francisquito and Valinda streets after escaping from a nearby home, according to police.

Upon officers’ arrival, the animals “at first failed to comply with officers as they evaded capture”, police said.

covina1 One For The Books: Donkey, Sheep, Goats Escape Home, Wander Streets At Midnight

This is what one resident saw on the streets of West Covina early Thursday morning. (Photo courtesy West Covina PD)

Once they were finally corralled with the help of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies, their owner was identified and later arrived to take them home.

Investigators later determined the animals had escaped through an unsecured gate from a home in the city of Valinda.

None of the animals were reported injured.

