BURBANK (CBSLA) — A former Disney star and an actress believed to be his girlfriend are facing armed robbery charges after police say they carried out a string of robberies in a Burbank hillside residential community.

Adam Hicks, 25, and Danni Tamburo, 23, both from Burbank, were arrested Wednesday morning after allegedly targeting victims in at least four armed street robberies near Burbank Boulevard and Griffith Park Drive, according to Burbank police.

The first incident was reported around 5:15 a.m., when police say a 52-year-old man was approached by Hicks, who was armed with a handgun and demanded the victim’s wallet. The victim was able to flee safely, police said.

During that investigation, three additional street robberies were reported within minutes of each other, with all the victims describing the same dark-colored Kia as the suspect’s car. Police say all of the robberies involved unsuspecting victims out for a walk.

After the vehicle was spotted in the 1600 block of Scott Road, police say they found the car and detained a woman allegedly connected to one of the suspects. Officers found stolen property in the car, according to police.

Detectives were eventually led to a home in the 1800 block of North Niagara Street, where both Hicks and Tamburo were arrested.

Hicks allegedly carried out the armed robberies, while Tamburo is suspected of driving the car that was seen in connection with the robberies, according to police.

While the relationship between Hicks and Tamburo was not immediately confirmed, photos posted on Tamburo’s Instagram page indicated the two were romantically involved.

Both Hicks and Tamburo are currently being held on $350,000 bail and are due in court Friday.

Hicks is best known for starring in the Disney XD series “Zeke and Luther” and his roles in the films “How to Eat Fried Worms” and “Lemonade Mouth”.