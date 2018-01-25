A scheduled deposition of Paul Haggis in a lawsuit in which the Oscar-winner is accused of rape will not go forward as planned next week.
Filed Under:Harvey Weinstein, MeToo, Paul Haggis, Rape Allegations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A scheduled deposition of Paul Haggis in a lawsuit in which the Oscar-winner is accused of rape will not go forward as planned next week.

Attorneys for Haleigh Breest, a publicist who says he raped her in 2013, scheduled Haggis to give sworn testimony on Monday. But his attorney, Christine Lepera, informed her attorneys on Thursday the date didn’t work.

The lawsuit, filed in December, prompted three additional women to detail to The Associated Press their own sexual misconduct accusations, including another who says he raped her. They aren’t identified in court papers.

Haggis has denied the allegations and countersued Breest, who sued Haggis in Manhattan in December.

Breest’s attorneys have asked for the deposition to be immediately rescheduled. They also criticized Lepera for requesting a settlement which was then characterized as extortion in the countersuit.

Lepera did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch