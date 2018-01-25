PACOIMA (CBSLA) — A local youth football coach and father of two who was detained by ICE earlier this moth could soon be released from custody.
Raymond Torres, 30, came to the U.S. when he was two. He knows nothing about Mexico, has no relatives there and doesn’t speak the language.
A judge today set bond at $15,000 for his release.
Authorities detained Torres after he dropped his son off at school Jan. 11.
His attorney says he is dedicated to his family and young people and the kids he coaches.
“ICE is abusing their power,” says attorney Ericka Roman Maury, “They’re doing this all across the nation. This was a seizure, pure and simple. They have to have a warrant, and they did not have a warrant.”
“I feel that they’re just trying to tear my family apart,” said Torres fiancee, Areceli Galvez.
ICE says Torres has a criminal history including a DUI more than a decade ago along with a marijuana possession charge when he was a teen.