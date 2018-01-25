LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Burger King is demonstrating the importance of net neutrality with a $26 Whopper.
The “Whopper Neutrality” video produced by Burger King follows real customers at a restaurant in which some willing to pay higher fees received their orders quickly, while others became increasingly infuriated as they wait – even if the burger is ready.
When customers ask what is happening with their slow orders, they’re told, “the sandwich is ready, I’m just not allowed to actually give it to you.”
The restaurant workers in the video show customers the new chart demonstrating Whopper MBPS (Making Burgers Per Second) – Slow MBPS Whoppers cost $4.99, Fast MBPS Whoppers cost $12.99, while Hyperfast MBPS Whoppers cost a whopping $25.99. No word if the Hyperfast MBPS included fries and a drink.
“Whopper Neutrality was repealed, they voted on it,” an employee told one group of customers, who incredulously say, “That doesn’t make any sense.”
Customers were told that the Whopper Neutrality plan was put in place so Burger King could sell more chicken sandwiches and chicken fries.
The video, which Burger King says features real customers but fake pricing, later encourages its guests to support Net Neutrality by signing the petition at change.org.
“We believe the internet should be like Burger King restaurants, a place that doesn’t prioritize and welcomes everyone,” Burger King Global Chief Marketing Officer Fernando Machado said in a statement.