LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Stormy Daniels has broken her silence.

She is the president’s alleged former porn star mistress. The two supposedly dallied with each other in 2006 just four months after wife Melania gave birth to son Barron.

Daniels gave an exclusive interview with “Inside Edition” correspondent Jim Moret Wednesday.

The show teased the first part of the interview and promised the complete interview on Thursday.

Daniels first caught the eye of the cable TV news and tabloid world several weeks ago when it was reported the president’s longtime attorney had paid Daniels $130,000 in hush money in October 2016, weeks before the presidential election.

Daniels, it turns out, had already given several interviews about the purported dalliance with then-businessman Trump. He has denied in the past they had a sexual relationship.

She’s now 38 and lives in a small town in Texas.

KCAL9’s Peter Daut reported, “her name is Stormy and that’s very fitting since she’s the center of a political firestorm.”

There’s been speculation that First Lady Melania canceled her trip to Davos, Switzerland with the president because of the firestorm. The official word was she canceled because of “scheduling conflicts.”

“Im not ashamed of my career,” Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford, told Moret.

The “Inside Edition” reporter asked if she expected to turn on CNN, FOX or MSNBC and see herself being talked about in the same sentence as the president?

“No,” she said, coyly, “Does anyone?”

She implied it’s all much ado about nothing.

“I have a strangely normal life.” she said, “I live in a very small town outside of Dallas so this is like crazy. No one ever looked twice at me before, and now suddenly everyone’s looking at me and that’s definitely not what I wanted.”

Daniels said the last ten days have been no picnic.

“Intense, insane, entertaining, and surprising,” she said.

The full interview airs on “Inside Edition” Thursday night at 7 on CBS2.