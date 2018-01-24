Filed Under:Point Mugu

POINT MUGU (CBSLA) – A driver was killed and a dog was rescued after a car careened off the Pacific Coast Highway and landed in the ocean Tuesday night near Point Mugu in Ventura County.

capture57 Driver Dies After Car Plunges Into Ocean Off PCH, Dog Rescued

Jake recovers after being rescued by firefighters. (Ventura County Fire Department)

At around 5 p.m. a car traveling south on the PCH lost control, went off the freeway and plunged into the surf, according to California Highway Patrol.

Ventura County Fire Department crews rushed to the scene to find that the driver had been ejected from the vehicle and had died.

capture213 Driver Dies After Car Plunges Into Ocean Off PCH, Dog Rescued

(VCFD)

However, a dog, identified as Jake, was discovered to be inside the car. Jake was safely pulled out by firefighters.

Crews searched the waters and surrounding area but found no other victims.

The name of the victim was not immediately released. Jake was being cared for by witnesses, the fire department said. He was expected to be OK.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. All southbound lanes of the PCH were shut down during the rescue operation.

