MONTEBELLO (CBSLA) — A man believed to be a transient who died in police custody this week has been identified.
George Heredia, 59, died Tuesday morning at the Montebello Police station after his arrest on a Monday night, the coroner said.
Heredia was arrested on a no-bail felony warrant.
A sheriff statement said, “There were no obvious signs of trauma or foul play.”
An autopsy is pending.
