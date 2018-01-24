George Heredia died Tuesday morning at the Montebello Police station after his arrest on a Monday night.
MONTEBELLO (CBSLA) — A man believed to be a transient who died in police custody this week has been identified.

George Heredia, 59, died Tuesday morning at the Montebello Police station after his arrest on a Monday night, the coroner said.

Heredia was arrested on a no-bail felony warrant.

A sheriff statement said, “There were no obvious signs of trauma or foul play.”

An autopsy is pending.

