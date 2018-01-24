ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – Authorities will announce Wednesday whether charges will be filed against an off-duty Los Angeles police officer who fired his gun during an altercation with a group of teenagers outside his Anaheim home last year, setting off violent protests that lasted for days.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office was scheduled to hold a news conference at 10 a.m.

On the afternoon of Feb. 21, 2016, off-duty officer Kevin Ferguson was involved in a skirmish on his property at the intersection of Euclid Street and Palais Road with a group of teens.

The confrontation began over Ferguson’s ongoing issue with teens walking across his property. Cell phone videos showed Ferguson grabbing a 13-year-old boy’s sweatshirt and pulling him across the lawn as they argue.

At the time, Ferguson claimed he heard the boy, identified as Christian Dorscht, allegedly threaten to shoot him. Cell phone video showed Ferguson pulling his gun from his waistband and firing his weapon into the ground. No one was hurt.

Upon their arrival, Anaheim police officers spoke to Ferguson and then arrested and booked Dorscht and another 15-year-old boy. They were later released and no charges were filed by the DA. Dorscht is the stepson of an Anaheim police officer.

In a civil rights lawsuit filed by Dorscht and his family in March against the city of Anaheim and the LAPD, Dorscht claims he was defending a female friend walking across Ferguson’s lawn when he says Ferguson used foul language asking her to walk on the sidewalk.

The video of the incident prompted several protests in the following days. One turned violent and resulted in about two dozen arrests.

Anaheim police declined to file charges against Ferguson. He had his weapon seized and was placed on administrative leave by LAPD. It’s unclear what his current status is with the department.

The city of Anaheim finished its investigation into the incident this summer and handed it over to the DA.