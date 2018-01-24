LAGUNA NIGUEL (CBSLA) — A group of parents in Laguna Niguel have gotten into the bitcoin act to help raise money for their kids’ music program.

“I think music is a way to express yourself,” says Trevor Nghiem, a 7th grader and one of 220 students in Niguel Hills Middle School’s orchestra.

Rahul Shenoy has only been playing the viola for a year.

KCAL9’s Jo Kwon asked if he even knew what a viola was a year ago.

“No!” he says, with a laugh, “I have only heard of a violin.”

But now the 7th grader is becoming something of an expert.

“It’s [a] cello, but in higher strings, and a violin. But instead of an E string, a C string, which is lower,” Shenoy says.

His mom Shilpa says it’s thanks to the school’s music program and orchestra that he’s gotten so good, so quickly.

“Fun activity-slash-also learning tool,” Shilpa said.

Leilani Wright, a 6th grader, says playing the cello has helped her focus more on school.

Her mom says it’s the school’s music program that needs help, so she started an online fundraiser which accepts traditional payments and cryptocurrency like bitcoin.

“With 220 kids going through the day, instruments need [to get fixed], need to repair, also need to replace,” says Theresa Mai Wright.

She says the school’s budget doesn’t cover it.

Parents said they found out what that budget was at a meeting with the music teacher in the beginning of the school year.

“We were all like, ‘Wow! What,” said Wright. The budget of $500 is little more than $ per child.

Parents say the fundraiser will help cover the orchestra’s needs and pay for trips to performances — like one year at Disneyland recorder by Trevor’s mom.

The additional funds will also help the students continue to do something they love.

“Music is the last thing I would do for homework. And it’s not really homework. I just enjoy it,” said Leilani.

“It give me a new vision on things, kind of like you just got a new pair of eyes,” said Rahul.