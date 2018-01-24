EAGLE ROCK (CBSLA) – Police are looking for a man who they say attempted to grab a 13-year-old girl who was walking home from Eagle Rock Junior and Senior High School Monday afternoon.

According to Los Angeles police, at around 3:30 p.m. Monday the student was walking home from school when she was approached by a Hispanic man in the area of Campus Road and Escarpa Drive.

The girl told authorities the man followed her, then grabbed her arm and tried to pull her towards a dark-colored sedan. She was able to get away and run home, where she told her mother what happened. Her mother then contacted police.

The victim did not know the suspect, police said. The man was described by the victim as being in his 20s and wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

Police have increased security around the high school this week, school officials said. Parents were also notified of the incident. Eagle Rock High has grades 7 to 12.

Police are also investigating whether the suspect is connected to a notice that was sent out Monday regarding a man who was approaching children in the Yosemite Park Children’s Play Area, which is located near the high school. The suspect was asking children questions including their names, phone numbers and social media information.

The suspect in that case was described as an Asian man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 19 to 20 years of age, about 5-foot-5 and 120 pounds.

Police are unsure if the same suspect is linked to both cases. They are searching for surveillance video from nearby homes. Anyone with information on the case should call detectives at 323-561-3330.