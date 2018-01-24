BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — Scientists in California have discovered a fault line that with the potential to cause a massive earthquake directly below one of the world’s most famous shopping destinations.
A new map from the California Geological Survey shows an earthquake fault running beneath Beverly Hills’ upscale Rodeo Drive and its shopping district.
The fault cuts through so-called “Golden Triangle,” which goes between Santa Monica and Wilshire boulevards, and has the potential to create a 7.0-magnitude quake.
Experts believe the most recent temblor at the fault occurred between 1,000 and 3,000 years ago.
Last year’s map showed the fault line ending at the western edge of Beverly Hills.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)