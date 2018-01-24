PASADENA (CBSLA) — A non-profit group in Pasadena is helping needy families by having parents and kids work side-by-side to learn knowledge and skills.
“As a mom I think it’s very important to be a part of [your children’s] education,” said program participant Cecilia De La Torre.
Parents, like De La Torre, also have the option to take part in their own classes at Families Forward, such as English, parenting and job skills courses.
“When parents are involved in their own education and the education of their children, it really moves the needle forward for the entire family,” said Families Forward Executive Director Hector LaFarga, Jr.
Families Forward Learning Center has offered parents and children in need learning programs for over 50 years.
For more information about the program, click here.