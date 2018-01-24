ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Craft beer fans will be able to get even happier at the happiest place on earth.
San Diego-based Ballast Point brewing, a pioneer in the craft beer industry and known for high-quality, award-winning and beers, Wednesday announced the opening of a brewery, tasting room and kitchen in the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort.
The maker of beers like Sculpin, an award-winning India Pale Ale, will be the first brewery for Downtown Disney. Opening in late 2018, the 7,000-square foot space will house a three-barrel “research and development” brewery, New American restaurant and outdoor beer garden. This will be Ballast Point’s first location in Orange County and seventh in Southern California.
The food will also offer a taste of San Diego with some of its most popular dishes from its brew pubs, including Baja-style fish tacos.
“As one of Southern California’s premier brewers, for the team at Ballast Point, we couldn’t be more honored to work with such an icon in our great state and become the first brewer at Downtown Disney,” said Marty Birkel, president of Ballast Point Brewing Company.
The location will be family friendly, offering an outdoor patio and large-party, cabana style seating.