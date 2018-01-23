MID-CITY (CBSLA) – Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a woman on a Mid-City street in the early morning hours Tuesday.
At around 2:20 a.m., the victim was struck by a vehicle while walking at Crenshaw and Washington boulevards, according to Los Angeles police. The vehicle fled.
Officers arrived to find the woman dead at the scene. Her name was not released.
Witnesses told investigators that a man was behind the wheel of the suspect vehicle, which was described as a light-colored four-door Ford sedan, police said. No further details were confirmed.