LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Courtney Gessford, of Sacramento, was diagnosed with a brain tumor over three years ago at the age of 24, but an incredible surprise put together by friends and family has allowed her to forget about cancer and focus on puppies — at least for a little while.
A friend, without telling her, took her to a Sacramento animal shelter, where she was blindfolded then covered with puppies.
Courtney is a dog lover and turned to her own dog Clyde for comfort as she fights her cancer. Despite her own illness, she helps raise money for the National Brain Cancer Society and with the puppies, she hopes others will see how comforting they can be.