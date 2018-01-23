LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar announced today that a series of safety upgrades and improvements are underway along downtown’s Main and Spring streets.
The improvement project, dubbed Main & Spring Forward, was designed in collaboration with the Los Angeles Department of Transportation through Huizar’s DTLA Forward initiative and the city’s Vision Zero plan.
Huizar’s DTLA Forward aims to improve traffic flow, pedestrian and bicyclist access and public spaces in downtown, while the Vision Zero initiative’s goal is to reduce traffic deaths by bringing safety improvements to streets with a statistically high number of accidents.
“These Main and Spring Forward improvements are a hallmark of our DTLA Forward initiative and Vision Zero,” Huizar said. “Regardless of your mode of transportation, all travelers along downtown Los Angeles’ Spring and Main streets will benefit from these improvements as we work toward creating a more efficient, safer and pleasant experience for all Angelenos who live, work or visit DTLA.”
