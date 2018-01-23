ANAHEIM (CBSLA) —The clash in Anahiem between teens and an off-duty LAPD officer made national headlines and ignited controversy last year.
Cell phone video, shot by a bystander, nearly sparked a riot after it was released.
It shows a confrontation between off-duty LAPD officer, Kevin Ferguson, and then 13-year-old Christian Dorscht. Ferguson can be seen holding on to the boy’s arm and hoodie. The teens were on Ferguson’s lawn and gathered around him.
In his civil rights lawsuit against the City of Anaheim and the LAPD, Dorscht claims he was defending a female friend walking across Ferguson’s lawn when he says Ferguson used foul language asking her to walk on the sidewalk.
The confrontation ended when the off-duty officer pulled a gun from his waistband and shot a bullet into the ground. No one was hurt. Dorscht’s lawsuit claims officers need to be trained on proper use of force.
The City of Anaheim finished their investigation this summer and handed it off to the Orange County District Attorney. Charges, if any, will be announced Wednesday morning.