LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Commission met for the first time since Chief Charlie Beck announced his plans to retire.

The board will soon begin the process of selecting Beck’s successor. Beck announced Friday that he’ll retire in June after nine years as chief. The members of the commission took their time to thank beck during today’s meeting.

Beck returned the thanks and said he has confidence the commission will pick the right chief for the next generation of the LAPD. In a KNX 1070 interview he said the LAPD will consider a candidate from all races and backgrounds, but it has to “be the right chief.”

Beck joined the Police Department in 1977 and was appointed chief in 2009, succeeding William Bratton. Beck was reappointed to his second five-year term in August 2014.

Beck says serving the citizens of Los Angeles for more than 40 years has been an honor and leading the members of the force has been a privilege. He says: “I’m not a member of the LAPD…I am the LAPD.”

He also told KNX 1070 his top accomplishments and three priorities the department needs to focus on under a new chief.