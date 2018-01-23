LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – Arguably, the most surprising omission from Tuesday’s Oscar nominations was actor James Franco.

Earlier this month, Franco won the Golden Globe for best actor in a musical or comedy for his performance as Tommy Wiseau in “The Disaster Artist,” which portrays the making of the cult classic movie “The Room.” Franco also directed the film.

His performance was nominated by the Screen Actors Guild and numerous other awards. Franco attended the SAG awards Saturday, where he lost to Gary Oldman for “Darkest Hour.”

“The Disaster Artist” was also left out of the best picture category, only garnering one nomination, for best adapted screenplay.

The omission comes as James Franco has fielded multiple allegations for sexual misconduct. Five women accused Franco of inappropriate behavior in a Los Angeles Times piece that was published Jan. 11, just days after the Globes, and two days before the first round of voting closes for the Oscars.

In the article, four former students and a woman who claims he served as her mentor accused him of misconduct.

Actress Violet Paley said that during a consensual relationship, Franco once pressured her to perform oral sex in a car and that the “power dynamic was really off.”

Former students spoke of an unprofessional culture at Franco’s now-closed acting school Studio 4, where he taught a sex scenes class. Two women said Franco became angry shooting a strip club scene when no actresses, who were masked, would go topless.

Actress Ally Sheedy tweeted during the Golden Globes that Franco was an example of why she left the film and television business.

“I pride myself on taking responsibility for things that I have done,” Franco told “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert in an interview a few days after the Globes. “The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn’t have a voice for so long, so I don’t want to shut them down in any way. I think that it’s a good thing and I support it.”

