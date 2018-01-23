(credit: Jennifer J./yelp)

The Irvine Barclay Theatre is one of the best places to experience plays and cultural events in Orange County. This February and March, there are a variety of plays not to be missed!

Irvine Barclay Theatre

4242 Campus Dr

Irvine, CA 92612

(949) 854-4646

www.thebarclay.org

February 2, 2018

Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band

Jazz/Blues, Music

The Big Phat Band takes the big band tradition into the new millennium with a contemporary, highly original sound featuring Goodwin’s witty, intricate, and hard-swinging compositions in a veritable grab bag of styles: swing, Latin, blues, classical, rock and more.

February 8 & 9, 2018

Cirque Eloize – Saloon

Dance, Circus / Cirque, Music

Yeehaw! The Wild Wild West comes alive with Cirque Éloize’s newest creation−Saloon. Swing open the Saloon doors and lasso up some fun for the entire family. Enter a mythical world where theater and circus collide for 80 minutes of non-stop live music combined with strength, agility and original choreography.

February 10, 2018

Linda Eder in Concert

Music

Showcasing one of the greatest voices of our time, Linda Eder’s diverse repertoire spans Broadway, standards, pop, country and jazz. She has performed for sold-out crowds in venues across the country and throughout Europe, including Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center and Radio City Music Hall. As the tragic character “Lucy” in the Broadway hit Jekyll & Hyde, Eder’s full-throated delivery of the show’s major ballads, “Someone Like You” and “A New Life” earned Eder a Drama Desk nomination and a legion of devoted fans. With a powerful, passionate vocal style always finding new expression in the lush, sweeping Broadway melodies, inspirational ballads and pop torch songs, Eder is one of America’s most beloved singers and dynamic “live” performers.

February 10, 2018

How I Became a Pirate

Family Entertainment

Sail off on a swashbuckling musical excursion as young Jeremy Jacobs joins Captain Braid Beard’s band of comical pirates and searches for the perfect spot to bury their treasure. Jeremy finds fun and adventure on the high seas, but he soon learns that home and family are treasures you can’t find on any map! The play is based off a popular book and the play includes great songs like “A Good One to Boot,” “Green Teeth,” “I’m Really Just a Sensitive Guy,” “Talk Like a Pirate,” “Soccer by the Rules,” “Pirates Dot Arrgh,” and more.

February 25, 2018

Bumper Jacksons

Music

The Bumper Jacksons theatre production looks into America’s story from the seductive sounds of New Orleans to the Appalachian Mountains. Folding together early styles of jazz, blues, and country swing, the Bumper Jacksons strike a bold yet elegant balance between paying homage to the traditions and fashioning their own unique, DIY sound.

February 28, 2018

Cameron Carpenter

Music

One of the world’s most renowned organists, Cameron Carpenter combines a flamboyant personality – and fashion sense – with effortless musicality and a mesmerizing technical skill. Whether playing new arrangements of classical works, pop music, or his own compositions, Carpenter is a musical maverick – passionate and madly original. Hear him for one night for a show you won’t want to miss!

March 3 & 4, 2018

Eva Yerbabuena – !Ay!

Dance & Music

Eva Yerbabuena is a magical presence with her dancing that delights audiences. With riveting footwork and a mesmerizing stage presence, she expresses the full spectrum of human emotion, where every step and gesture is nuanced, stylish and precise. See Eva for a two night event at the Irvine Barclay Theatre.

March 07, 2018

NTL Screening: Young Marx

Theatre

Rory Kinnear (Penny Dreadful, Othello) is Marx and Oliver Chris (Twelfth Night, Green Wing) is Engels, in this new comedy written by Richard Bean and Clive Coleman. This production is directed by Nicholas Hytner and reunites the creative team behind the Broadway and West End hit comedy One Man, Two Guvnors. The story is set in 1850 in London’s Soho area.

March 10, 2018

Arturo Sandoval Quintet

Jazz/Blues, Music

Internationally acclaimed jazz trumpeter, pianist and composer, Arturo Sandoval has been dazzling audiences worldwide with his blazing virtuosity and flawless technical skill. A protégé of the legendary jazz master Dizzy Gillespie, Sandoval’s versatility can be heard on recordings with everyone from Dizzy, Woody Herman and Tony Bennett to Johnny Mathis, Frank Sinatra and Rod Stewart. A 10-time Grammy Award winner and one of the most dynamic and vivacious live performers of our time, Sandoval reaches notes that defy conception.

March 15, 2018

Mandy Gonzalez

Music

Mandy Gonzalez, one of the most versatile and powerful voices of our time, is currently starring in the Tony Award-winning hit musical Hamilton as Angelica Schuyler. As a Broadway veteran, she is best known for her emotional portrayal of Nina Rosario in the Tony Award-winning, Lin-Manuel Miranda Broadway musical In the Heights. Join Mandy and her great band as she celebrates her love of Broadway, pop songs and standards; sings highlights from her debut album and adds some personal favorites to a captivating and inspiring evening of song.

March 17, 2018

Storm Large: Stormy Love – Songs of Seduction and Obsession

Music

Storm Large made a name for herself as one of the singers of Pink Martini and on stage at Carnegie Hall, performing Kurt Weill with The Detroit Symphony. Now she is center stage with her loyal and fearless band, Le Bonheur. With a voice that goes from a velvety purr to a mighty Valkyrie in a single phrase, Ms. Large sings the American Songbook, Broadway tear-jerkers, rock goddess anthems and some of her own gorgeous originals − all delivered with a fierce personal style.

March 18, 2018

Petra and the Wolf

Family Entertainment

This original work introduces the mischievous but fearless Petra, the granddaughter of the fabled Peter. When a wolf threatens her home and animal friends, her adventures become a showcase of bravery and compassion. You’ll walk away from this stunning piece of visual and musical storytelling with a new sense of empathy for the animals that share our earth.

March 24 & 25, 2018

Festival Ballet Theatre: Coppelia

Family Entertainment, Dance

A mysterious inventor, Doctor Coppélius, has made a life-size dancing doll that is so lifelike that Franz, a village youth, is infatuated with it. He sets aside his true heart’s desire, Swanhilda, who shows him his folly by dressing as the doll and pretending to come to life. Based upon two stories by E.T.A. Hoffmann, Coppéliawas originally choreographed by Arthur Saint-Léon, with music by Léo Delibes. This family-friendly production is staged by Salwa Rizkalla and features renowned guest artists in the lead roles.