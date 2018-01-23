ANAHEIM (AP) — Andrew Cogliano and Adam Henrique capped Anaheim’s four-goal first period and the Ducks went on to a 6-3 victory over the struggling New York Rangers on Tuesday night.

Ryan Getzlaf had a goal and an assist, Corey Perry added a goal and an assist, and Rickard Rakell and J.T. Brown also scored to help Anaheim win for the fourth time in six games. John Gibson stopped 41 shots.

Rick Nash had two goals, and Michael Grabner also scored for the Rangers, losers of six of their last eight. New York goalie Henrik Lundqvist was pulled after giving up three goals on seven shots over the first 16:21, after Cogliano scored the tiebreaking goal.

Cogliano’s goal came off a rush that beat Lundqvist high to the glove side. The Rangers then turned to Ondrej Pavelec who allowed a goal on his first shot faced, a breakaway by Adam Henrique off a feed from Ryan Getzlaf with 1:22 left in the opening period that gave Anaheim a 4-2 lead.

Pavelec finished with 21 saves on 23 shots.

Grabner scored on a short-handed breakaway after a Ducks turnover at the blue line to pull the Rangers to 4-3 with 4:07 left in the second.

Rakell extended Anaheim’s lead to 5-3 just 30 seconds into the third on the power play off a scrum in front of Pavelec, and Getzlaf scored an empty-netter with 2:21 remaining to cap the scoring.

Overall, the Rangers weren’t able overcome the first period where they outshot the Ducks 18-8 but trailed 4-2.

Brown got Anaheim on the scoreboard first 3:25 into the game. Nash tied it just past the midpoint of the period.

Perry regained the Ducks’ lead less than 2 1/2 minutes later, but Nash tied it again with 4:46 left with his 15th of the second and third multi-goal game in his last five.

The Ducks took over from there.

NOTES: Cogliano’s goal was his 93rd as a Duck, passing Andy McDonald for seventh on the team’s all-time list. … The last time the Ducks scored four goals in the first period was Jan. 15, 2016, when they beat Dallas 4-2 at home. … Brown scored his first goal as a Duck after being picked up on waivers on Jan. 14.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Finish a five-game homestand Thursday night against Winnipeg.

Rangers: At San Jose on Thursday night to finish off a four-game road trip.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)