PASADENA (CBSLA) — Cat after cat was delivered to the Pasadena Humane Society after 54 felines were found in a local home.

Though Animal control says the cats were living in unsanitary conditions, they were in fairly good health, according to officials, who say they will be medically evaluated.

Authorities say an anonymous tipster alerted them to the situation.

David Morales lives next door and says the putrid stench kept him inside.

“[You] can’t open windows on this side of those house. Sometimes you don’t want to be in the backyard,” he said.

Morales lived here 15 years and believes his neighbor lives alone and has been there since the 70s. He says over the years the smells have gotten worse but he had no idea she housed so many cats.

“I’m not surprised. I’m not surprised at all because of the smell,” he said.

This isn’t the first time animal control has been to the home.

A Pasadena city spokesman says last January animal control picked up 23 cats.

Animal control says the owner wasn’t cited then and they must figure out if they will cite her now.

Another neighbor says he smells cat litter stench every time he walks his dog.

“It’s just been smelling really weird for the last couple of weeks now,” Garbis Saghatian said.

The city only allows people to have up to four cats per home.

Morales says even if his neighbor is cited, he expects she’ll continue to house more.

“She always says she has one cat and the rest just show up,” he said.