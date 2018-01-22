LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Culver City firefighting truck was hit Monday by a Tesla, but no injuries were reported.
Engine 42 of the Culver City Firefighters said the crash occurred shortly before 9 a.m. while crews were responding to an accident on the 405 Freeway near Washington Boulevard.
According to fire officials, the driver of the Tesla told officials the vehicle was in autopilot mode. It wasn’t immediately clear which model Tesla was involved in the crash.
No injuries were reported.
Some consumer advocates have accused Tesla of using technology that hasn’t been safely tested after a number of accidents involving the autopilot mode in Tesla vehicles in recent years.
Tesla has stated that its drivers acknowledge the system is new technology and are told to keep their hands on the wheel.