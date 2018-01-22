PERRIS (CBSLA) — As support continues for the Perris children of one of the country’s worst child abuse cases ever, reports of the parents’ interest in reality TV show has surfaced.

A sign taped to the front door, apparently illustrated by neighborhood kids reads: We stand united with the Turpin children.

A source close to the investigation tells CBS News all 13 sons and daughters of David and Louise Turpin were astounded that people wanted to help them, after they received clothes and shoes. The children asked to stay together and the source said they did not ask about their parents.

Although this is one of the most severe cases of child abuse in the county’s history, authorities here say they didn’t receive any reports of suspected abuse.

“We did not get one phone call nor did the police department,” Mary Parks, of Riverside Social Services, said. “And we have staffs, teams of professionals, that man our hotlines 24/7, trained to take those calls. How sad is that? Not one phone call.”

On Monday Louise Turpin’s brother told Inside Edition that his sister was a fan of the reality show Kate Plus 8.

Billy Lambert said his sister imagined that one day her family might be featured in a reality show of their own.

“I believe that my sister wanted a reality show because the very last conversation I had with her before all this happened, she did actually say that she felt they would be perfect for TV at one point,” Lambert said.