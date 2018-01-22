HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring Minnie Mouse was unveiled Monday, marking the 90th anniversary of the release of the Disney icon’s first of more than 70 animated films, “Steamboat Willie.”
Walt Disney Co. CEO Robert Iger and singer Katy Perry spoke at the ceremony in front of the Disney-owned El Capitan Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard.
“After 90 years of serving LOOKS & smiles as the polka dot queen, it’s time she got that recognition!” Perry tweeted Jan. 11 after the announcement. “It will be a childhood and grown adult dream come true for me that day!”
The star is the 2,627th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars.
Minnie Mouse was part of the first animated film featuring Mickey Mouse, “Steamboat Willie,” which was released in 1928.
Mickey Mouse received a star in 1978 for the film’s 50th anniversary.
Minnie Mouse is joining such other animated characters as Donald Duck, Bugs Bunny, Woody Woodpecker and The Simpsons with stars on the Walk of Fame.
