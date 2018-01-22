Filed Under:Lost Dog

BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — If you find and return the dog pictured below you could wind up with a nice pay day.

According to the owner, surveillance video of an unknown woman taking the female dog from its home at 1023 N. Hillcrest Road. just before 5 p.m. Sunday

A person is offering $10,000 for their missing dog, the Beverly Hills Police announced Monday.

The dog goes by the names “Chucky” “Cho Cho” and “Charlie”. Her collar ID says “Chucky” and she is microchipped.

The owner is asking the dog returned with no questions asked.

 

 

 

 

