CLAREMONT (CBSLA) — The eastbound 210 Freeway in Claremont werewas expected to remain shut down until 9 p.m. Monday following a fatal head-on collision.
The crash on the 210 near Mills Blvd. was reported at 3:50 p.m. A spokesperson for CHP said a hard closure was expected to last at least five hours.
The carpool lane was opened to traffic at 5 p.m.
CHP reported one fatality. Four others were reported injured, including one person in critical condition.
According to San Bernardino police, one of the vehicles involved was suspected stolen from the 700 block of West Highland at 3:25 p.m. The stolen vehicle had a two-year-old child inside who was dropped off with his or her parents prior to the collision.
The suspect continued onto the 210 Freeway westbound on the eastbound side and hit three cars, crashing at Indian Hill.
This story is developing.