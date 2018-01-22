LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — If it’s not traffic that plagues L.A. freeways, it’s speeders.
And now the California Highway Patrol has conducted an informal survey for CBS2 News on where officers see the most speeders and issue the most citations.
The 10 in Rosemead is one of them. That is where driver Daisy Gomez says people drive too fast.
“People are just in a rush. Cut people off,” said Gomez.
The survey found that the top ten areas for speeders are:
- In Pasadena: On the 210 from State Route 118 to Mountain Avenue
- In the Antelope Valley: The 14 between 10th St. West and Avenue 1
- In Baldwin Park: The 210 between Grand Avenue and Baseline Road
- Central LA: The 134 and the 5 and the 101 between Lankershim and Sunset
- In East LA: The 10 at Rosemead Boulevard
- In the Newhall area: Southbound 5 from Gorman to Castaic
- In Santa Fe Springs: Pathfinder Road between Fullerton Road and the Brea Canyon cut off
- In South LA: The SB 110 from Anaheim Street to Gaffey Street
- In West LA: WB 90 from Inglewood Boulevard to Culver Boulevard
- And in the West Valley: The 101 from Parkway Calabasas to the LA and Ventura County lines
Driver Hanna Blurton is originally from Ohio and say she’ll never get used to driving here.
“I dread changing lanes. It’s scary,” said Blurton.
Driver Tony Alva says he stays at 65 no matter what’s going on around him.
“A little upsetting,” said Alva. “But I pretty much keep to my speed and if they don’t like it, they can go around me.