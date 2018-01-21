COMPTON (CBSLA) — The shooting death of a 3-year-old boy appears to have been gang-related, authorities said Sunday.
Deputies tried desperately to save the little boy, racing him to the hospital after the shooting, which unfolded about 7:45 p.m. Saturday.
Deputies say the child was a bystander to an argument between two men in the parking lot outside a liquor store on W. Alondra Boulevard.
When one of the men got into his girlfriend’s car, authorities say someone shot at it, striking the child.
After the man and girlfriend took off in the car, they realized the toddler was hit and they pulled over in front of a restaurant about two miles away in Carson.
The couple called 911. Responding deputies made a judgment call, deciding that they could not wait for paramedics, and raced the boy to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.
The child was pronounced dead late Saturday night.
On Sunday morning, few details were released regarding the suspected shooter beyond that he was last seen in a dark-colored sedan driving westbound on W. Alondra Boulevard.
The investigation is ongoing.