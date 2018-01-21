GRAND TERRACE (CBSLA) — Authorities say a man is listed in stable condition in the hospital after being shot in the stomach in San Bernardino County.
On Friday afternoon, a deputy responded to Grand Terrace following a report of a shooting.
Upon arrival, the victim was transported to a hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department said the suspect, identified as Marcos Cardenas, 19, of Grand Terrace, fled from the scene.
During the investigation, the deputy learned that the shooting occured after a dispute over a female.
Hours later, deputies responded to the location again after neighbors reported that the suspect was back at the location.
Cardenas was subsequently arrested and booked on suspicion of attempted murder.
No further details were released.