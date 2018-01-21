SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) — Congressman Brad Sherman wasn’t able to attend his own town hall meeting Sunday.

He’d been planning the meeting for weeks, but he was back in Washington working on the government shutdown.

So he Skyped into his own meeting Sunday.

CBS2’s Greg Mills reported from Reseda High School where the meeting was held.

Sometimes technology doesn’t work. Mills reported that Sherman had to use the phone to be heard.

Sherman blamed the shutdown squarely on one man — President Trump.

He said Trump is impossible to negotiate with and he also blamed republicans.

Mills spoke to many of the 200 people present to get their thoughts about the shutdown.

“I think it’s a sham,” said one woman, “I think it’s a sham.”

“They blame it on one side of the other,” said a man, “but it’s a big crock. Because both the democrats and the republicans do it.”

Sherman said he believed the shutdown would end by Monday morning or a few more days.