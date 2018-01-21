SANTA ANA (AP) — Southern California authorities say a pregnant woman shot while sitting in a parked car is expected to survive and so is her unborn child.

The Orange County Register reports the shooting happened Saturday night on a residential block in Santa Ana.

The victim, who was not immediately identified, was treated at a hospital for a gunshot wound.

Sgt. Matt Wharton says the suspect is a male but investigators don’t have a description or possible motive.

