SANTA ANA (AP) — Southern California authorities say a pregnant woman shot while sitting in a parked car is expected to survive and so is her unborn child.
The Orange County Register reports the shooting happened Saturday night on a residential block in Santa Ana.
The victim, who was not immediately identified, was treated at a hospital for a gunshot wound.
Sgt. Matt Wharton says the suspect is a male but investigators don’t have a description or possible motive.
