HESPERIA (CBSLA) — Authorities say three people were wounded in a shooting at a parking lot in Hesperia over the weekend.
The incident unfolded just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 15900 block of Bear Valley Road.
It was there that deputies responded to a report of a shooting.
Deputies say the calls they received indicated that there had been a disturbance at a Hookah lounge that resulted in a shooting outside of the building.
When deputies arrived, they located one shooting victim and learned that two others had been taken to the hospital by those at the scene.
All three victims sustained injuries that were described as moderate to critical.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting was asked to call the Hesperia Station and speak with Det. Eric Stoll or Sgt. Doug Hubbard at (760) 947-1500.