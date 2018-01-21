PALM SPRINGS (CBSLA) — A California hiker who was missing for days near Palm Springs spoke out this weekend after being rescued.
Roger Dannen and his friend went out for a hike along a remote section of Indian Canyons Trail when Dannen slipped on snow, and slide down a cliff.
As a result, his feet and legs were hurt and his friend couldn’t get to him.
Dannen says he ran out of food and started hallucinating.
On the third day, he heard rescue helicopters:
“I heard the helicopter and I said [to myself], ‘You’ve got to pull yourself up.’ I got up, pulled myself up, and the light shined. I said, ‘Oh my God, they found me!,’ ” he said.
Dannen was recovering well and said he plans to bring a solar-powered light with him on future hikes.