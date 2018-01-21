(Credit: Knott’s Berry Farm)

This week offers a unique array of activities for those of all interests. From a creative succulent workshop at Roger’s Gardens to a lightsaber fencing class for those who can’t get enough Star Wars action, it’s the perfect time to learn something new. With film screenings, family events, happy hour specials and live music, every day has something special to offer as we approach the end of the month.

Monday, January 22



Locals Only Happy Hour

Pacific City, Huntington Beach

Present a local ID in the Lot 579 food hall, at the Saint Marc Pub-Café or at Old Crow Smokehouse to earn a variety of special deals and discounts. Classical guitarist Moses Lin will also be on hand to perform during the happy hour, which runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Junior Animator Workshop

Chuck Jones Center for Creativity, Costa Mesa

www.chuckjonescenter.org One of the experienced artists at the center will lead this animation workshop for kids, which starts at 3:30 p.m. The eight-week series will feature a step-by-step tutorial this week on how to draw Marvin the Martian from the Looney Tunes cartoons. Screening of “Mary and The Witch’s Flower”

Frida Cinema, Santa Ana

www.thefridacinema.org Experience an imaginary world as the Frida celebrates the opening of this new film from a Japanese animator that worked on a few Studio Ghibli movies. After Mary is stuck in the countryside with her aunt, she discovers a magical flower blooming for one night only that takes her on an adventure to a school of magic.

Tuesday, January 23



Lightsaber Fencing Classes

American Sports Centers, Anaheim

Inspired by the "Star Wars" series, these fencing classes for beginners, designed for those ages 14 and over, utilize glowing lightsabers to showcase fencing techniques. Students will also learn the correct footwork, practice casual sparring and undergo conditioning. "Il Ritorno d'Ulisse in Patria"

Musco Center for the Arts, Orange

www.muscocenter.org Held on the Chapman University campus, this partnership with the Philharmonic Society of Orange County presents the music from Monteverdi’s opera performed by a live chamber ensemble accompanied by a group of seven acrobats showcasing various lifts, holds and falls. Screening of “Vertigo”

Casa Romantica, San Clemente

www.casaromantica.org In the most recent installment of the cultural center’s cinema series, guests can enjoy a screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s “Vertigo” in the courtyard for only $5. Following the story of a detective who is retiring due to a fear of heights, the film, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary, is known for its unique cinematography and iconic plot twists.

Wednesday, January 24



Classic Succulent Book Planter Workshop

Roger’s Gardens, Corona del Mar

Calling all nature and book lovers! This unique workshop offers the best of both worlds, combining literature with succulents to create a one-of-a-kind planter. Place it in your home library for a touch of color, or set it somewhere noticeable for guests to enjoy. The class, led by Onita Castillo, offers various hardcover novels to choose from. Little Picassos

The Children’s Museum at La Habra, La Habra

www.lhcm.org From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., drop in to the open studio at the children’s museum for a weekly Little Picassos program that teaches children to experiment with color and texture in art. Included in admission, guests can don smocks and step up to an easel to create a masterpiece with vibrant washable paints. Live Band Karaoke

House of Blues, Anaheim

www.houseofblues.com Singing karaoke in a spot as famous as the House of Blues is an unbeatable experience already, but pair that with a live band and you’ll feel like the hottest act in the area. This week and next week mark the last live karaoke nights currently scheduled for the next few months so take advantage.

Thursday, January 25



Royal Philharmonic with Jean-Yves Thibaudet

Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Costa Mesa

The Royal Philharmonic, a London-based orchestra, will perform three classics in this one-night-only event. Led by conductor Thierry Fischer, they will showcase the symphonic poem "Fountains of Rome," "Petrushka" dating back to 1911 and, joined by famed pianist Thibaudet, Camille Saint-Saëns' "Egyptian." Screening of "Rebel Without a Cause"

Sherman Library & Gardens, Newport Beach

www.slgardens.org Enjoy a free movie at the gardens, which was filmed at local venues Griffith Park, Hollywood and Santa Monica. Before the screening gets underway, the library director, Paul Wormser, will discuss M.H. Sherman and his company’s ties to these famed Los Angeles spots. Butch Walker

The Slidebar Rock-n-Roll Kitchen, Fullerton

www.slidebarfullerton.com Enjoy an intimate performance with singer-songwriter Butch Walker, who gained popularity as the lead vocalist for the late ‘90s band Marvelous 3 before launching a solo career. On top of that, he has become one of the most sought-after music producers in the industry.

Friday, January 26



Slow-Paced Mountain Bike Ride

Fremont Canyon Nature Preserve, Orange

Follow your guide through Fremont Canyon, as well as parts of Baker and Black Star canyons, to get a cardio workout in while exploring little-seen parts of Orange County's wilderness. The 15-mile trip will include various stops as well as a snack break, and will travel at a slow pace. Totally '80s Live

Honda Center, Anaheim

www.hondacenter.com A variety of big-name acts from the ‘80s will take the stage for this special event, which includes headliners Boy George, The Bangles and Adam Ant. Also performing will be the Violent Femmes, A Flock of Seagulls, Dramarama, Salt-N-Pepa, The Sugarhill Gang and more. JazzReach: Ellington!

Irvine Barclay Theatre, Irvine

www.thebarclay.org Presented by a New York organization that educates children on jazz appreciation, this concert features the work of famous jazz musician Duke Ellington. Enjoy a variety of hit songs and blues riffs performed by New York’s Metta Quintet, a group composed of some of the finest stars in the genre right now.

Saturday, January 27



Peanuts Celebration

Knott’s Berry Farm, Buena Park

Kicking off on Saturday, the Peanuts Celebration is taking over the next five weekends at Knott's Berry Farm. Experience Peanuts-themed décor, photo opportunities with life-size comic strips, a balancing show with Lucy and Charlie Brown in the Camp Snoopy theater, an art class detailing how to draw the beloved characters, four other stage shows and more. Medicinal and Edible Plants of SoCal

Fullerton Arboretum, Fullerton

www.fullertonarboretum.org Herbalist William Broen will discuss native plants, past and present, as well as their many uses. Some of the plant species he will mention include live oak, white sage, Manzanita, elderberry, yerba santa, stinging nettles and more, while noting their medicinal and nutritional value. “Chita & Tune: Just in Time”

Irvine Barclay Theatre, Irvine

www.thebarclay.org Two Broadway legends join together to perform some of the biggest hits in this Cabaret Series performance. Starting at 8 p.m., catch Chita Rivera and Tommy Tune live. Collectively, the two have earned 12 Tony awards and been featured in shows like “Bye Bye Birdie,” “West Side Story” and “My One and Only.”

Sunday, January 28



VIBE XXIII Dance Competition

Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Costa Mesa

For more than 20 years, the VIBE Dance Competition has taken the world by storm, serving as the first major dance competition of the year in Southern California. Dance teams from around the world perform some stellar dances to a panel of judges and an exuberant audience. Lunafest

Vanguard University, Costa Mesa

www.lunafest.org Stop by the university at 2:30 p.m. for an afternoon filled with short films created by and for women in an effort to benefit Soroptimist International Newport Harbor. The group is known for taking action to improve the lives of girls and women locally as well as around the world. DVSN

The Observatory, Santa Ana

www.observatoryoc.com On Sunday, R&B duo DVSN bring their Morning After World Tour to The Observatory, Orange County’s hottest venue for hip hop music. Hailing from Canada and signed to Drake’s record label, the musicians are known for singles like “Think About Me” and “Mood” as well as being featured in Drake’s song “Faithful.”