The new year is moving right along, and we’ve rounded up some of the best ways to keep it moving. From trips to the museum, theater shows, performances of music and comedy, and more, there’s plenty to keep you busy this week.

Monday, January 22



Body Worlds: Pulse

California Science Center, Los Angeles

californiasciencecenter.org California Science Center, Los Angeles The California Science Center’s Body Worlds exhibit featuring the many unseen wonders of the human body is closing February 4. Don’t miss the chance to see over 200 plastinated specimens on display, ranging from a body in distress, to a smoker’s black lung, to a woman bearing life. “bled for the household truth”

MET Theater, Hollywood

www.roguemachinetheatre.net Not one to shy away from uncomfortable subject matter, Rogue Machine presents their latest production about a guy who doesn’t need a roommate, but wants one. As the female roommate he’s looking for comes into the picture, a story about intimacy and painful human interactions unfolds.

Tuesday, January 23



“Pirates of Penzance”

Pasadena Playhouse, Pasadena

www.pasadenaplayhouse.org Pasadena Playhouse, Pasadena Chicago theater rebels, The Hypocrites, are bringing a zany adaptation of the Gilbert and Sullivan classic musical, “Pirates of Penzance” to L.A. for the first time, literally transforming the Pasadena Playhouse stage for the promenade style show. The playful pirate beach party is complete with guitars, beach balls, banjos, and a tiki bar, and opens today. Spin & Dine Deal

Cycle House & Herringbone, Santa Monica

www.herringboneeats.com Famed spin studio Cycle House is teaming up with seafood hotspot Herringbone for a great way to get fit and have fun. After you spin your way to fitness, bring your proof of same day class down the street to Herringbone for 10% off your final bill. Or dine at the restaurant and bring your receipt to Cycle House for an $18 class with free shoe rental and water bottle. The New Year offer ends February 1.

Wednesday, January 24



“Freud’s Last Session” with Post Show Discussion

Odyssey Theatre, West Los Angeles

www.odysseytheatre.com Odyssey Theatre, West Los Angeles The year is 1939, England is just entering World War II, and legendary psychoanalyst Dr. Sigmund Freud has invited C.S. Lewis to his home in London. The two engage in a battle of wits on subjects ranging from sex to the existence of God, just weeks before Freud is to take his own life. Tonight’s humorous and touching show is specially priced at $10, and is followed by a talkback with the cast. The Drop: Rick Springfield

GRAMMY Museum, Downtown L.A.

www.grammymuseum.org In two days GRAMMY-winning singer/songwriter Rick Springfield’s latest bluesy rock & roll album drops, so tonight he’s pre-partying with an intimate conversation and performance at the GRAMMY Museum. Springfield has been a powerhouse in creating pop songs, with top hits like “Jessie’s Girl” and “Love Somebody.”

Thursday, January 25



“Don’t Box Me In: An Evening with Rockstar Stewart Copeland”

Long Beach Convention Center, Long Beach

www.longbeachopera.org Long Beach Convention Center, Long Beach Drummer and co-founder of the legendary rock group The Police, Stewart Copeland, has added composer to his resume, and is presenting the West Coast Premiere of his latest opera, “The Invention of Morel” with the Long Beach Opera. The opera is a time-bending sci-fi story, and the evening includes a discussion with Copeland, screening, and optional VIP reception. Brad Paisley’s Weekend Warrior World Tour

STAPLES Center, Downtown L.A.

www.staplescenter.com Country music superstar Brad Paisley is kicking of the continuation of his Weekend Warrior tour with an L.A. performance that includes special guests Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant, and Lindsay Ell. The award-winning, Grand Ole Opry inducted musician is known for hits like “Whiskey Lullaby” and “Remind Me.”

Friday, January 26



Grand Opening: Neon Retro Arcade 2.0

Neon Retro Arcade, Northridge

www.neonretroarcade.com Neon Retro Arcade, Northridge Pasadena’s beloved Neon Retro Arcade is expanding to the valley with today’s grand opening of its new location. Games range from famous classics to hidden gems, with something for every age. Admission is $10 a person for an hour of “free play” games, and the first 50 guests in line will score a free swag bag. Gabriel Iglesias: One Show Fits All World Tour

STAPLES Center, Downtown L.A.

www.fluffyguy.com One of America’s most successful stand-up comedians is making his L.A. stop during his world tour tonight. Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias was born and raised in SoCal, and mixes storytelling, characters, and an animated comedy style that has made him popular with audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

Saturday, January 27



“All The President’s Men” Celebrity Reading

Los Angeles City Hall, Downtown L.A.

www.fountainfreepress.com Los Angeles City Hall, Downtown L.A. For one night only, Bradley Whitford, Joshua Malina, Richard Schiff, and Ed Begley, Jr. lead a timely reading of William Goldman’s screenplay “All The President’s Men,” a story of the Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation of the Watergate scandal. The event is free, but reservations are required. Jurassic Tour

Los Angeles Convention Center, Downtown L.A.

www.jurassictour.com Pack up the family and head downtown this weekend for some prehistoric fun as life size dinosaurs take over the convention center. Over 50 ultra-realistic creatures will be on display, along with rideable dinos, a fossil dig, virtual reality zone, Jurassic themed bounce area, jungle wall, games, and all manner of dino delights. Uncorked: LA Wine Fest

Union Station, Downtown L.A.

uncorkedwinefestivals.com Over 200 wines from across the globe, bubbly bar, gourmet food trucks, live music, photo booth, and more are ready to make your weekend fabulous with the third annual Uncorked event. General and VIP admission options are available, and tickets benefit the Rose City Crystals.

Sunday, January 28



13th Annual Museums Free-for-All Day

Various Locations

www.socalmuseums.org Various Locations Dozens of museums filled with art, history of nature and culture, science, and more are opening their doors free of charge today as part of the annual event aimed at raising awareness of free visitor days available year-round at museums across Southern California. Check the website for the full list of participating locations, and note the offer applies to general museum admission, and not to specially ticketed exhibitions. Lunar New Year Celebration

The Grove/The Original Farmers Market, Beverly Grove

www.thegrovela.com The Grove and The Original Farmers Market are kicking off the Year of the Dog early with festivities that include performances from the Kim Eung Hwa Korean Dance Academy, UCLA’s first K-pop Dance Team, sugar painting and dough figurines with award-winning maker Master Shi, and the annual handing out of lucky red envelopes from the God of Wealth. Celebrations start at noon at The Farmers Market Plaza, and 2 p.m. at The Grove. Forever Flamenco Presents: “Paisaje”

The Fountain Theatre, Hollywood

www.fountaintheatre.com See why The Fountain Theatre is the foremost producer of Flamenco on the west coast with guitarist/percussionist Gerardo Morales’ “Paisaje” (“Landscapes”) this evening. The journey through the ethereal landscape of music, dance, and emotion features an all-star cast of dancers that is sure to get you fired up for the week ahead.

Article by Kellie Fell.