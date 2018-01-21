Best 2018 Lunar / Chinese New Year Celebrations & Events In Los Angeles

2018 ushers in the “Year of the Dog,” according to Chinese mythology. This Chinese New Year or Spring Festival celebration culminates on Friday, February 16th according to the lunar calendar, but the festivities and events that herald this most-popular Chinese holiday take place throughout the weeks in and around the festival. Here’s a handy guide to the top Lunar/Chinese New Year events taking place in and around Los Angeles this year.

Chinatown Central PlazaLos Angeles(213) 617-0396Date: February 17th, 2018A celebration of the Lunar New Year wouldn’t be complete without the Chinese Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Golden Dragon Parade. Celebrating its 119th run, the colorful parade runs through Chinatown along North Broadway and features dozens of floats, marching bands, local leaders and entertainers, and of course, dragons!

Universal Studios Hollywood100 Universal City PlazaUniversal City(800) 864-8377Date: February 10-25, 2018Celebrate the Lunar New Year at Universal Studios with your favorite characters including Po and Tigress from Kung Fu Panda, Minions dressed in traditional Chinese attire, and a Mandarin-speaking MEGATRON. Park guests can enjoy red Chinese lanterns and plum blossom wishing trees as they enjoy the all-new Jade Palace Performing Stage featuring an exciting Dragon Warrior Training Show, performed by Po and friends, as well as live animation demonstrations from DreamWorks animators. Hungry park guests can dine on Mr. Ping’s noodles (as well as hot and cold beverages) at Mr. Ping’s Noodle Shop.

Chinatown, CA 90012Chinatown(213) 680-0243Celebrate Chinese New Year with family and friends at Chinatown’s Chinese New Year Festival at Central Plaza. The all-day event features a variety of vendors selling traditional Chinese wares, as well as artisans showcasing Chinese calligraphy, candy sculpture, face painting, and magic. Food trucks, family workshops, a culinary stage with live cooking demonstrations, live performances from acrobatic acts and lion dance troupes round out the opportunities offered throughout the day. Visitors can get an inside glimpse into the history and tradition of LA’s Chinatown on the “Undiscovered Chinatown Tour,” held throughout the year.

Disney California Adventure1313 Disneyland DrAnaheim(714) 781-4565January 26 – February 18, 2018Celebrate the Year of the Dog at Disney California Adventure with your favorite pals including Mickey, Minnie, Mulan, Mushu, and more decked in Lunar New Year attire. Highlights of the event include Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession and “Hurry Home – Lunar New Year Celebration,” a nighttime show that runs before World of Color. Live daily performances and hands-on arts and crafts get park guests involved while the beautiful Lunar New Year decor, including lanterns and banners, wish new year blessings on guests in five different languages. Guests can purchase Asian fare at three marketplaces inspired by Chinese, Korean, and Vietnamese culture or snag Lunar New Year merchandise, including items from Shanghai Disney Resort.

Santa Monica Place395 Santa Monica PierSanta Monica(310) 260-8333Date: February 17, 2018Hosted by Katherine Ho from NBC’s The Voice, The Lunar New Year Celebration at Santa Monica Place includes a variety of entertainment and cultural activities to kick off the new year well. The free, family-friendly event includes live Chinese music, stilt walkers, artisan artists, balloons, a wishing tree (for donations), Korean fan dance, and traditional Chinese dragon dance.

USC Pacific Asia MuseumPasadena(626) 449-2742Date: February 17th, 2018 at 11 amVisit the newly reopened USC Pacific Asia Museum in Pasadena to celebrate the Lunar New Year. The museum’s annual Lunar New Year festival is a free event and includes free admission to the museum’s galleries, performances, and workshops. Families will love the live dance, martial arts, and music performances, face painting, calligraphy. Come hungry, there are a variety of food options available at the event as well.

Katie Bodell is the Blog Editor for Trekaroo, the largest family travel website in the U.S. She is also a freelance writer, a happy wife to her best friend, and a mom to three sweet California girls. See more on: Trekaroo | CheapOair | Google+ | Twitter.